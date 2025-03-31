Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Down 17.6% – What’s Next?

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $19.39. Approximately 17,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 515,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPC shares. StockNews.com cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley raised Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

