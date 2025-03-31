Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 247,656 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,384,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,656 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $246,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,889,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,207,000 after buying an additional 533,750 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 182,738.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 837,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after acquiring an additional 836,942 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16,513.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 360,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 358,184 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $28.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $45.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 186.67%.

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. The trade was a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

