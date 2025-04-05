Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 346,013,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 209,048,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Down 15.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.
Oracle Power Company Profile
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle Power
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.