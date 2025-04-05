Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.52 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 49.56 ($0.64), with a volume of 3938522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.68).
The company has a market cap of £476.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.
Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand founded in 1960 in Northamptonshire. Originally produced for workers looking
for tough, durable boots, the brand was quickly adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical
movements. Dr. Martens have since transcended their working-class roots while still celebrating their proud heritage
and, six decades later, “Docs” or “DMs” are worn by people around the world who use them as a symbol of
empowerment and their own individual attitude.
The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and
is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.
