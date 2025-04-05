Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.52 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 49.56 ($0.64), with a volume of 3938522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.68).

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £476.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dr. Martens

About Dr. Martens

In other news, insider Giles Wilson bought 32,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £17,625.60 ($22,736.84). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,338 shares of company stock worth $1,807,831. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand founded in 1960 in Northamptonshire. Originally produced for workers looking

for tough, durable boots, the brand was quickly adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Dr. Martens have since transcended their working-class roots while still celebrating their proud heritage

and, six decades later, “Docs” or “DMs” are worn by people around the world who use them as a symbol of

empowerment and their own individual attitude.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

