KT (NYSE:KT) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Should You Buy?

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.91. 383,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,089,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Several analysts recently commented on KT shares. StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KT in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,833,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KT by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,913,000 after buying an additional 7,901,522 shares in the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP boosted its holdings in KT by 2,407.3% in the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 4,217,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,458,000 after buying an additional 4,049,439 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in KT in the 4th quarter worth $59,145,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in KT by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,671,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,736 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KT

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

