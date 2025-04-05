Currys (LON:CURY) Shares Up 15.7% – Still a Buy?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.70 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 102.90 ($1.33). Approximately 15,451,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 5,023,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.15).
Analyst Ratings Changes
CURY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 125 ($1.61) to GBX 175 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Currys
Currys Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Currys
In other Currys news, insider Octavia Morley purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($40,634.67). 10.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Currys Company Profile
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Currys
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.