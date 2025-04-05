First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $163.92 and last traded at $165.17, with a volume of 182621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.49.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Down 6.8 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.17.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
