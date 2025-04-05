SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $509.34 and last traded at $511.93, with a volume of 569124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $544.86.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $559.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

