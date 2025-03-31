ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA) Short Interest Down 39.7% in March

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ECDA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,019. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. ECD Automotive Design has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ECD Automotive Design will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ECD Automotive Design stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ECD Automotive Design, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ECDA Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of ECD Automotive Design as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

