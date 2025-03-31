Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) was up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $451.06 and last traded at $449.41. Approximately 404,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,203,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 111 Capital bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Thoma Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

