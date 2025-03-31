JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,743,500 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the February 28th total of 5,480,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
JD Health International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $3.13 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. JD Health International has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.
JD Health International Company Profile
