Short Interest in Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Increases By 34.6%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 933.0 days.

Mitie Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MITFF remained flat at $1.40 during trading hours on Monday. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

About Mitie Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.