Short Interest in Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Increases By 34.6%

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2025

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 933.0 days.

Mitie Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MITFF remained flat at $1.40 during trading hours on Monday. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

