Short Interest in Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Increases By 34.6%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 933.0 days.
Mitie Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS MITFF remained flat at $1.40 during trading hours on Monday. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.
About Mitie Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitie Group
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.