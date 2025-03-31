Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $161.23 and last traded at $164.17. Approximately 79,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 425,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Powell Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.07.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

