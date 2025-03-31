Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 11,542,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 37,030,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Several research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $1,155,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,960,547.37. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,183.76. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,588,475 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

