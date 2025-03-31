Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.50 Billion Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,280,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 79,917 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,502,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,756 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Chevron by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $166.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.10 and its 200-day moving average is $153.60. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $292.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

