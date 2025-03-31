O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $26.45 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $26,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,980,297,000 after purchasing an additional 410,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after buying an additional 898,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,587,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,244,676,000 after acquiring an additional 156,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,375,439,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,878,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,314,080,000 after acquiring an additional 106,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $199.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.52 and a 200-day moving average of $186.64. General Electric has a 12 month low of $133.99 and a 12 month high of $214.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

