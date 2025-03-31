Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Posts Earnings Results

Bioventix (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported GBX 72.27 ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bioventix had a net margin of 59.51% and a return on equity of 69.09%.

Bioventix Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of LON BVXP traded down GBX 328 ($4.24) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,422 ($31.32). 21,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,908.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,367.22. The stock has a market cap of £126.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.35. Bioventix has a one year low of GBX 2,400 ($31.03) and a one year high of GBX 4,800 ($62.06).

Get Bioventix alerts:

About Bioventix

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.