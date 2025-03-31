Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.14 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,345 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $189,584,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in MongoDB by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,246,000 after acquiring an additional 72,648 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,124,258.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,379,548.84. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $39,561.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,706.91. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,139 shares of company stock worth $11,328,869 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $178.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.30. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.13 and a twelve month high of $387.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.56 and its 200 day moving average is $265.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.