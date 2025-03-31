Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Decreases By 21.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,600 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 631,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

