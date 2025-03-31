Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Boosted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 121.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,156 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,003 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Oracle by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,743,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Oracle by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 13,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $140.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $393.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.20.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

