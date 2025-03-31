FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,711 shares of company stock worth $3,312,693. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE FDX opened at $241.75 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $217.22 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.59 and its 200-day moving average is $270.89.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.