Axiom Investors LLC DE Grows Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,823 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $77,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $62.68 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.52.

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCOM. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.