SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 186,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 95,777 shares.The stock last traded at $43.58 and had previously closed at $43.35.
SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83.
SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF
About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF
SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.
