SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 186,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 95,777 shares.The stock last traded at $43.58 and had previously closed at $43.35.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWO. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

