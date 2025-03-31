Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT) & Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ) Critical Survey

Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ – Get Free Report) and Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tandy Brands Accessories and Perfect Moment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perfect Moment $21.31 million 0.85 -$8.72 million ($1.30) -0.84

Tandy Brands Accessories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perfect Moment.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandy Brands Accessories 0 0 0 0 0.00 Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tandy Brands Accessories and Perfect Moment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Perfect Moment has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 450.96%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tandy Brands Accessories and Perfect Moment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A Perfect Moment -67.38% -513.83% -119.38%

Summary

Perfect Moment beats Tandy Brands Accessories on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandy Brands Accessories

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. engages in the design and marketing of accessories. Its products include belts, gifts, small leather goods, and bags for men, women, and children. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

