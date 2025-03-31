Top Oil Stocks Worth Watching – March 31st

ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Procter & Gamble, and AutoZone are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and distribution of oil and related energy products. Their value is largely influenced by fluctuations in crude oil prices, global demand, geopolitical events, and broader market conditions, making them a significant component of the energy sector in the stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $15.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $782.08. 1,589,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $161.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $950.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $984.86.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.50. 5,921,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,669,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,353,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,471. The firm has a market cap of $296.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,131. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.31. The firm has a market cap of $398.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

AZO stock traded up $36.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,807.86. The stock had a trading volume of 80,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,075. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,483.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,280.69. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,728.97 and a 1-year high of $3,844.83.

