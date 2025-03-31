FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Short Interest Up 34.9% in March

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 347,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 337.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in FTI Consulting by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $2.84 on Monday, reaching $164.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,505. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.48.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

