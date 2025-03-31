Top Bank Stocks To Watch Now – March 31st

Invesco QQQ, Mastercard, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Capital One Financial, Vertiv, and Intuit are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of ownership in financial institutions, such as commercial banks and investment banks, that are traded on public stock exchanges. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the financial sector, with their values influenced by factors like economic conditions, interest rates, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $463.48. 24,928,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,034,600. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $292.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $508.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $539.51. 1,614,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $582.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $550.58 and its 200-day moving average is $527.19. The stock has a market cap of $491.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,695. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.77. The stock has a market cap of $677.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.29. 12,683,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,163,215. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $313.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.10. 2,616,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,278. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.92. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,241,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,738,668. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $155.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $6.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $605.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,759. Intuit has a 1-year low of $553.24 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $169.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Further Reading