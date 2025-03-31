Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,164,800 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 1,580,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 984.0 days.
Neste Oyj Stock Performance
Neste Oyj stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.
About Neste Oyj
