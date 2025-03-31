Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,164,800 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 1,580,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 984.0 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

Neste Oyj stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

