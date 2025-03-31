Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.35), Zacks reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WPRT opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.74.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.