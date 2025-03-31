Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.35), Zacks reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.
Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance
Shares of WPRT opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.74.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
