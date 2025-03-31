Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portage Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.04% of Portage Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. Portage Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $8.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

