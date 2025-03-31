HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 59 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,722 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $33,423,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $433.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.47 and a 200-day moving average of $459.62. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $332.98 and a one year high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.