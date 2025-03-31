Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) Announces Earnings Results

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORVGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lazydays had a negative return on equity of 62.37% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.

Lazydays Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GORV opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.12. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

