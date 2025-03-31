iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBTJ stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0656 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 1,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

