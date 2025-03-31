Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 388.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,506 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 16,265 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 1,232,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 919,825 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

