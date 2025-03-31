iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,906,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,807 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $485,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 9.5 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $76.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

