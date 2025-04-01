5,610 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,610 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in Fortinet by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $32,080,385.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,876,675.56. This represents a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,899,637.98. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,988 shares of company stock worth $59,094,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

