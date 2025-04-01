Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys 77 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $249.19 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $266.45. The firm has a market cap of $231.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.