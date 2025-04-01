Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 344,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 7.47. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.15. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 335.04% and a negative net margin of 86.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVOS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

