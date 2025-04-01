Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 344,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Vivos Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 7.47. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.15. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 335.04% and a negative net margin of 86.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics
Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vivos Therapeutics
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- CAVA Group Stock: Time to Take the Dip on This Investment Trip?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- From Trading to Checking Accounts: Robinhood’s Big Bet on Banking
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 5 Hot Stock Buys for Investors in April
Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.