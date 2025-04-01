Tradewinds LLC. Sells 1,478 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tradewinds LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,985,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,301,000 after buying an additional 547,466 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 331,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,673,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,500,000 after purchasing an additional 725,780 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 13,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 246,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 101,206 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:T opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

