Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,387 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $542.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $599.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

