OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $10.94 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,937,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,687,000 after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $604,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.75.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

