Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 24.8% in March

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 817,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,077,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 88.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 58,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VMBS opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

