Nemes Rush Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1,464.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $127.90 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $123.60 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

