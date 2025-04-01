JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

