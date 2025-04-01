AIA Group Ltd Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMG opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

