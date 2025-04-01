PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.11% from the company’s current price.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Shares of PVH opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. PVH has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

