iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Lifted by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 168,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

