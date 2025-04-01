IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.70

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 16.7% increase from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IDOX Stock Down 0.9 %

IDOX stock opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.70. IDOX has a twelve month low of GBX 53.31 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 69 ($0.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.78. The firm has a market cap of £262.94 million, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38.

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. IDOX had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, research analysts predict that IDOX will post 2.7173913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IDOX shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 81 ($1.05) price target on shares of IDOX in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.16) price target on shares of IDOX in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

About IDOX

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

