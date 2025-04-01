Everstar Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,938,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $464,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,397.94. The trade was a 63.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $495.27 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

