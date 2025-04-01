Promising Utility Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 31st

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas. They are typically characterized by stable earnings and regulated rates of return, making them attractive to investors seeking steady dividends and lower volatility compared to other types of stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.74. The company had a trading volume of 91,498,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,222,297. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.33 and a 200-day moving average of $323.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $822.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.03, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $531.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.00 and a 200 day moving average of $471.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $537.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 85,872,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,371,898. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Featured Articles